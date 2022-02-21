Albany Park's Twisted Hippo Brewery, Ultimate Ninjas Gym Destroyed in Massive Blaze

A large, extra-alarm fire in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood destroyed two popular businesses Monday morning, collapsing a roof and walls as fire officials say what's left of the structure could soon come down.

Bricks came crashing down on the sidewalks and street, smashing cars that were parked in the area as a blaze tore through the Twisted Hippo Brewery and Ultimate Ninjas gym, along with a nearby apartment building in the Northwest Side neighborhood.

The fire burned for hours before being put out around 9 a.m., despite firefighters still battling some hot spots.

First District Chief Thomas Carbonneau said firefighters were not entering the buildings Monday morning as the structures were at risk of further collapse, with the front wall of the commercial building still standing.

"If you had a side angle you could see that the wall was bowed out already so that's the danger," he said.

Chicago's building department is expected at the scene by Monday afternoon, he said.

Fire officials said the fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of North Richmond.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Chicago Fire Department's office of media affairs said at least one person, a man in his 60s, was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in critical condition due to smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported by 6 a.m. as flames continued to burn.

Roughly 150 firefighters were called to the scene.

311 Alarm, 4 Master streams. 3 point of vantage and 3 handlines at present All CFD companies working. 1 transport approx 60 M with smoke inhalation Red to Swedish. No other transports or injuries. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 21, 2022

The cause of the fire and which building the flames started in were not immediately known.

First District Chief Thomas Carbonneau said an investigation was underway to determine where the fire was sparked and how.

Authorities at the scene said when firefighters arrived, the fire was on the second and third floor of an apartment building in the area. Nearby buildings were also in flames.

Ultimate Ninjas, which has several locations across the Chicago area, had planned to hold a number of President's Day camps for children, according to their website.

Marilee Rutherford, the owner of the Twisted Hippo, said she first learned about a blaze near her business when she received a call from her building's owner.

"We were not on fire up to this point. I had a strange thought we could save something," she said. "But clearly that's not going to happen."

Rutherford said the business uses CO2 and Nitrogen and some tanks were stored on a wall that caught fire.

"It's going to be hard," she said. "We were lucky to have it."

The brewery has 12 employees and Rutherford said they had been working hard to adapt and grow after pushing through the coronavirus pandemic.

"Been able to do it," she said. "I think that's a huge gift."

Check back for details on this developing story.