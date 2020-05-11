illinois churches

Albany Park, Suburban Niles Churches Hold Services in Spite of Pritzker’s Order

Religious gatherings must be limited to 10 people, according to an order from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Churches in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood and in suburban Niles held services this past Sunday in defiance of Illinois Gov. Pritzker's stay-at-home order, according to Liberty Counsel, a non-profit focused on advancing religious freedom.

Any religious gathering must be limited to a maximum of 10 people in compliance with social distancing guidelines, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and a revised stay-at-home order that went into effect May 1.

Services took place on Sunday at both Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church in Albany Park and Logos Baptist Ministries in Niles, according to Liberty Counsel. Many safety precautions were put in place at Elim Church including the use of masks, gloves, disinfectant dispensers and seating rearranged to accommodate social distancing, the organization said.

Local

JB Pritzker 42 mins ago

Illinois May Not Hit Coronavirus Peak Until Mid-June, Pritzker Warns

coronavirus illinois 1 hour ago

Illinois Coronavirus Cases Climb Near 80,000 as Deaths Reach 3,459

"It’s time to consult with us on how to reopen church public services, not sending down absurd decrees that show ignorance and indifference," Pastor Cristian Ionescu, the church's senior pastor, said in a blog post. "I for one will not accept to be placed in the same category with stadiums, cinemas, entertainment venues and bars! We’re not providing entertainment, we’re providing vital services! 

Elim Church previously filed a lawsuit against Pritzker regarding the extended stay-at-home order.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

According to Liberty Counsel, the churches and many others like them, "could easily accommodate" many more than 10 people, while still observing social distancing and safety precautions.

This article tagged under:

illinois churchesCenters for Disease Control and Preventiongovernor pritzkeralbany parkliberty counsel
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us