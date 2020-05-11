Albany Park, Suburban Niles Churches Hold Services in Spite of Pritzker’s Order

Churches in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood and in suburban Niles held services this past Sunday in defiance of Illinois Gov. Pritzker's stay-at-home order, according to Liberty Counsel, a non-profit focused on advancing religious freedom.

Any religious gathering must be limited to a maximum of 10 people in compliance with social distancing guidelines, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and a revised stay-at-home order that went into effect May 1.

Services took place on Sunday at both Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church in Albany Park and Logos Baptist Ministries in Niles, according to Liberty Counsel. Many safety precautions were put in place at Elim Church including the use of masks, gloves, disinfectant dispensers and seating rearranged to accommodate social distancing, the organization said.

"It’s time to consult with us on how to reopen church public services, not sending down absurd decrees that show ignorance and indifference," Pastor Cristian Ionescu, the church's senior pastor, said in a blog post. "I for one will not accept to be placed in the same category with stadiums, cinemas, entertainment venues and bars! We’re not providing entertainment, we’re providing vital services!

Elim Church previously filed a lawsuit against Pritzker regarding the extended stay-at-home order.

According to Liberty Counsel, the churches and many others like them, "could easily accommodate" many more than 10 people, while still observing social distancing and safety precautions.