Albany Park Residents Take Part in Peace Walk and Vigil in Response to Shootings

Residents in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood rose their voices against gun violence Sunday following multiple shootings in which several people were injured earlier in the week.

Community members and local leaders took part in a peace walk and vigil where they remembered those who lost their lives to senseless shooting.

In response to an increase in violence, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot agreed to send additional police officers to the neighborhood district earlier in the week.

"I ran into the mayor yesterday at an event, and she is sending all types of resources," said Illinois Sen. Jaime Andrade, whose district includes the neighborhood.

Since Monday night, two people have been killed and at least six others sustained injuries in shootings. This weekend alone, the neighborhood saw two shootings.

In one incident, an 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest at approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of West Lawrence. Less than four hours later, a 38-year-old man was found in a vehicle in the 2700 block of West Agatite with multiple gunshot wounds.

One individual who took part in Sunday's peace walk and vigil, Dalia Aragon, said getting involved in the community is a way to honor her 21-year-old brother, Israel, who was fatally shot in the neighborhood while coming home from work.

"When I wake up... takes me back to four years ago," she said. "I woke up to see police at the end of our block."

Aragon now says her mission is to spread peace, and that ending gun violence is not about one person or one community.

"This is impacting all of us, and we need help to get this under control," she said.