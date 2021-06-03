Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette Releases Tour Dates With Several Stops in Midwest

Canadian-American singer Alanis Morissette released new tour world dates, featuring several performances on stages in the Midwest.

In her "Jagged Little Pill" 25th anniversary tour, Morissette will appear with special guests Garbage and Liz Phair across both the U.S. and Europe, according to the performer.

Here are her stops across the area this summer:

  • Sept. 10: Noblesville, IN; Ruoff Music Center
  • Sept. 11: Chicago, Tinley Park; Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
  • Sept. 12: Clarkston, MI; DTE Energy Music Theatre

General admission tickets start at $71 for the lawn and run over $1,200 for seats near the stage for the Chicago area show. Tickets for seats at the Indiana and Michigan performances are selling for slightly lower than that of Tinley Park.

All Midwest dates were previously rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said.

