Movie lovers rejoice: Popular movie and meal chain Alamo Drafthouse is opening its first Chicago location this week.

The Texas-based cinema chain's Chicago spot opens Friday in Wrigleyville, directly across from the Friendly Confines at 3519 Clark St. The six-screen, 372-seat theater comes equipped with high-tech 4k laser projectors and Dolby surround sound, a release from the theater says.

“Alamo Drafthouse Wrigleyville is something we have been looking forward to for a very long time,” CEO Shelli Taylor said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be here, and we’re excited to show Chicagoans everything we have to offer to the cinema experience.”

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

In addition to serving cinephiles full meals with their movie showings, the Wrigleyville Drafthouse location also includes a vintage "Video Vortex" -- part cocktail bar, part video store -- with more than 11,000 VHS, DVD and Bluerays available to rent for free, the release says.

"Video Vortex is a love letter to the video store culture of the ‘80s and ‘90s that fostered the cinema company’s love of film and will feature trivia, music and other radical events and parties," the release goes on to say.

The lobby of the cinema-eatery will also include a photo-opp from the iconic Chicago film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," that recreates the moment when "Ferris’ reluctant co-conspirator, Cameron, sends his father’s beloved sports car flying out a window."

According to the movie theater officials, the Drafthouse is offering several deals around its Wrigleyville grand opening, which can be found here.