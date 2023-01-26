Alabama QB Bryce Young Favored to Be No. 1 Pick Ahead of C.J. Stroud, Jalen Carter

Young currently favored to go No. 1 ahead of Stroud, Carter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What do the oddsmakers know?

The 2023 NFL Draft is still three months away, but there's been plenty of discussion in the last few weeks about what the Chicago Bears should do with the No. 1 overall pick.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Should they stay put and draft a defensive stud? Do they trade down and collect a handful of extra picks? Or, in a much more remote scenario, do they restart completely and draft another new quarterback to replace Justin Fields? All options are on the table.

We won't know the Bears' decision for a while, but we can look at the betting market to see what might happen. If you trust the oddsmakers, it looks like a quarterback could go first overall.

According to PointsBet, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the current favorite to be the No. 1 pick. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter are slotted in behind Young.

Here are the full odds:

Alabama QB Bryce Young, -125

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, +275

Georgia DT Jalen Carter, +500

Kentucky QB Will Levis, +550

Alabama LB Will Anderson, +650

Despite several recent mock drafts with Carter going to the Bears, oddsmakers apparently are still bullish on a quarterback at No. 1 -- whether that's Young, Stroud or Levis. The sportsbook could be envisioning a trade, with the Bears supposedly committed to Fields at quarterback.

The odds will likely shift regularly over the next 91 days, but it's interesting to monitor at this early stage.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.