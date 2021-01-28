AJ Freund

AJ Freund Case: Some Child Welfare Statements Ruled Out in Criminal Case

aj freund pic crystal lake

Certain statements made by two former child welfare workers who investigated abuse allegations involving 5-year-old Andrew "AJ" Freund, who was later beaten to death, cannot be used in their criminal prosecutions, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office said.

Before their interviews for an inspector general’s investigation, Andrew Polovin and Carlos Acosta were informed that their statements could not be used against them, Assistant Attorney General Michelle Camp said in a Jan. 7 court filing.

The statements "were coerced and therefore not voluntary” because Polovin and Acosta could not decline to participate in the investigation by the Office of Inspector General, Camp wrote.

Local

Illinois National Guard 2 hours ago

Gov. Pritzker Activates 500 National Guard Troops to DC for ‘Security Mission'

coronavirus illinois 2 hours ago

Illinois Reports 4,191 New Coronavirus Cases, 103 Additional Deaths Thursday

Polovin and Acosta worked at the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services in the months before AJ's body was found in a shallow grave near his family’s Crystal Lake home in April 2019, days after his parents reported him missing.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and reckless conduct charges.

AJ’s mother, JoAnn D. Cunningham, was sentenced last year to 35 years in prison for first-degree murder. The boy’s father, Andrew T. Freund Sr., was sentenced to 30 years in September for aggravated battery of a child, involuntary manslaughter and concealment of a homicidal death.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AJ Freundaj freund case
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us