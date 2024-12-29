Chicago Police

AirTag used to find Red Line attack suspects

Police were able to take suspects into custody within an hour of the attack

By Sun-Times Wire

A blue police siren is shown on a dark background.
NBC Chicago Staff

Two men are charged with beating a food delivery driver and stealing his electric bike last week on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side.

A 20-year-old man boarded an inbound train at 69th Street about 8 a.m. Dec. 22. After the 35th Street station, one of the two men displayed a knife while the other put the victim in a choke-hold, according to court documents.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Both suspects punched the man several times in the face and body. They took his electric bike and headphones, got off the train at Cermak Road then boarded a southbound train, prosecutors said.

The victim had an Apple AirTag on his bike, which officers used, along with CTA surveillance footage, to track the men to a motel in the 7600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Greater Grand Crossing, where they were taken into custody within an hour of the attack, prosecutors said.

Christopher Owens, 20, and Claude Elder, 44, are each charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and aggravated robbery. They were both ordered held in custody pending trial.

Their next court dates were set for Monday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright Chicago Sun-Times

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us