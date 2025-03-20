Airport transit system ‘out of service' at O'Hare as spring break travel begins

The Airport Transit System at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport was down Thursday morning, officials confirmed, just as spring break travel begins to heat up.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, the system was "temporarily out of service" as of just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Shuttle buses were transporting passengers between economy parking, the Multi-Modal facility and all airport terminals, officials said.

"ATS engineers are working to restore service. Allow extra time," the airport wrote on X.

The service issues come as Chicago anticipates millions of travelers at the city's airports between Thursday and March 31.

“Chicago’s airports are ready to welcome travelers this spring break with world-class amenities, dedicated staff, and enhanced services,” Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee said in a statement earlier Thursday morning. “Whether passengers are departing, arriving, or connecting, they can expect a streamlined and enjoyable travel experience at O’Hare and Midway.”

O'Hare is expected to see an increase in passengers from 2024's spring travel period, but its busiest day is projected to be Friday.

Still, officials warned that parking lots at O'Hare often reach capacity "during busy holiday travel periods."

Meanwhile, travelers were urged to give themselves extra time and to expect longer-than-usual wait times for security.