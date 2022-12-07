Airbnb Picked These 27 Chicago Restaurants For Their New ‘Chicago Restaurant Guide'

If you're looking for a new place to eat in your Chicago neighborhood -- or any Chicago neighborhood for that matter, there's a new list you might want to consult.
In partnership with the Illinois Restaurant Association, Airbnb hosts across the city have created a "Airbnb's Chicago Restaurant Guide" which highlights 27 restaurants across six Chicago neighborhoods.
According to an announcement from Airbnb, "the guide features restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bars, and more, all recommended by local Chicago Hosts who open up their homes in some of the city’s most unique and vibrant neighborhoods.
Andersonville, Logan Square, Pilsen, Chinatown, Hyde Park and Bronzeville are the six neighborhoods showcased in the restaurant guide, with at least four recommendations in each, ranging from beloved bakeries, to local breweries to award winning hot spots.
Here's which restaurants made the cut.
Andersonville
- Little Bad Wolf, 1541 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue
- Big Jones, 5347 N. Clark Street
- Middle East Bakery & Grocery, 1512 W. Foster Avenue
- Hopleaf, 5148 N. Clark Street
Logan Square
- Mi Tocaya, 2800 W. Logan Boulevard
- Billy Sunday, 3143 W. Logan Boulevard
- Lula Café, 2537 N. Kedzie Boulevard
- Giant, 3209 W. Armitage Avenue
- 90 Miles Cuban Café, 2540 W. Armitage Avenue
Pilsen
- Nuevo Leon, 1634 W. 18th Street
- Taqueria los Comales, 1544 W. 18th Street
- Café Jumping Bean, 1439 W. 18th Street
- La Luna, 1726 S. Racine Avenue
- Taqueria el Milagro, 1923 S. Blue Island Avenue
Chinatown
- Joy Yee, 2139 S. China Place
- Lao Sze Chuan, 2172 S. Archer Avenue
- MingHin Cuisine, 2168 S. Archer Avenue
- Triple Crown, 2217 S. Wentworth Avenue
Bronzeville
- Yassa African Restaurant, 3511 S. King Drive
- Pearl's Place, 3901 S. Michigan Avenue
- Norman's Bistro, 1001 E. 43rd Street
- Bronzeville Winery, 4420 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
- Peach's, 4652 S. King Drive
Hyde Park
- Ja' Grill Hyde Park, 1510 E. Harper Court
- Virtue Restaurant, 1462 E. 53rd Street
- 14 Parish, 1644 E. 53rd Street
- La Petite Folie, 1504 E. 55th Street
- Brown Sugar Bakery, 328 E. 75th Street