Airbnb Picked These 27 Chicago Restaurants For Their New ‘Chicago Restaurant Guide'

If you're looking for a new place to eat in your Chicago neighborhood -- or any Chicago neighborhood for that matter, there's a new list you might want to consult.

In partnership with the Illinois Restaurant Association, Airbnb hosts across the city have created a "Airbnb's Chicago Restaurant Guide" which highlights 27 restaurants across six Chicago neighborhoods.

According to an announcement from Airbnb, "the guide features restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bars, and more, all recommended by local Chicago Hosts who open up their homes in some of the city’s most unique and vibrant neighborhoods.

Andersonville, Logan Square, Pilsen, Chinatown, Hyde Park and Bronzeville are the six neighborhoods showcased in the restaurant guide, with at least four recommendations in each, ranging from beloved bakeries, to local breweries to award winning hot spots.

Here's which restaurants made the cut.

Andersonville

Logan Square

Pilsen

Chinatown

Bronzeville

Hyde Park

