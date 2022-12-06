Chicago cuisine

Airbnb Launches Chicago Restaurant Guide, Highlighting Several Neighborhoods

27 restaurants across six of Chicago's neighborhoods are showcased in Airbnb's Chicago Restaurant Guide

Getty Images

A new restaurant guide released by Airbnb aims to highlight some Chicago staples in several neighborhoods across the city, emphasizing some destinations that visitors can find and enjoy outside of downtown.

The guide features 27 restaurants across six different Chicago neighborhoods, with breweries, bistros and bakeries all being represented on the list.

To compile the guide, a partnership between Airbnb hosts and the Illinois Restaurant Association and the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce led to producing recommendations between both local hosts and the IRA.

Andersonville, Logan Square, Pilsen, Chinatown, Hyde Park and Bronzeville are the six neighborhoods showcased in the restaurant guide, with at least four recommended destinations in each neighborhood.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Below is the full list of restaurants included in the guide:

Andersonville

Logan Square

Pilsen

Chinatown

Bronzeville

Hyde Park

This article tagged under:

Chicago cuisine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us