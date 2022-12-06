Airbnb Launches Chicago Restaurant Guide, Highlighting Several Neighborhoods

A new restaurant guide released by Airbnb aims to highlight some Chicago staples in several neighborhoods across the city, emphasizing some destinations that visitors can find and enjoy outside of downtown.
The guide features 27 restaurants across six different Chicago neighborhoods, with breweries, bistros and bakeries all being represented on the list.
To compile the guide, a partnership between Airbnb hosts and the Illinois Restaurant Association and the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce led to producing recommendations between both local hosts and the IRA.
Andersonville, Logan Square, Pilsen, Chinatown, Hyde Park and Bronzeville are the six neighborhoods showcased in the restaurant guide, with at least four recommended destinations in each neighborhood.
Below is the full list of restaurants included in the guide:
Andersonville
- Little Bad Wolf, 1541 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue
- Big Jones, 5347 N. Clark Street
- Middle East Bakery & Grocery, 1512 W. Foster Avenue
- Hopleaf, 5148 N. Clark Street
Logan Square
- Mi Tocaya, 2800 W. Logan Boulevard
- Billy Sunday, 3143 W. Logan Boulevard
- Lula Café, 2537 N. Kedzie Boulevard
- Giant, 3209 W. Armitage Avenue
- 90 Miles Cuban Café, 2540 W. Armitage Avenue
Pilsen
- Nuevo Leon, 1634 W. 18th Street
- Taqueria los Comales, 1544 W. 18th Street
- Café Jumping Bean, 1439 W. 18th Street
- La Luna, 1726 S. Racine Avenue
- Taqueria el Milagro, 1923 S. Blue Island Avenue
Chinatown
- Joy Yee, 2139 S. China Place
- Lao Sze Chuan, 2172 S. Archer Avenue
- MingHin Cuisine, 2168 S. Archer Avenue
- Triple Crown, 2217 S. Wentworth Avenue
Bronzeville
- Yassa African Restaurant, 3511 S. King Drive
- Pearl's Place, 3901 S. Michigan Avenue
- Norman's Bistro, 1001 E. 43rd Street
- Bronzeville Winery, 4420 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
- Peach's, 4652 S. King Drive
Hyde Park
- Ja' Grill Hyde Park, 1510 E. Harper Court
- Virtue Restaurant, 1462 E. 53rd Street
- 14 Parish, 1644 E. 53rd Street
- La Petite Folie, 1504 E. 55th Street
- Brown Sugar Bakery, 328 E. 75th Street