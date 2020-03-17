Air Traffic Control Tower at Midway Temporarily Closed After Technicians Test Positive for Coronavirus

Midway International Airport's air traffic control tower has been temporarily closed after three FAA technicians at the airport tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the air traffic control tower at the airport is “temporarily closing” while crews clean facilities.

A ground stop has been ordered, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware. That ground stop means that all inbound flights to Midway that have not already departed will be held at their point of origin.

“The airport remains open and operations will continue at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved,” the FAA said in a statement issued to media. “The air traffic system is a resilient system with multiple backups in place. This shift is a regular execution of a longstanding contingency plan to ensure continued operations.”

Officials announced Tuesday that three technicians in the air traffic control tower at the airport tested positive for the virus. The control tower was cleaned in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance after the positive tests.

Employees at the airport remain on the job, according to officials.