Air quality alert extended through Monday for several Chicago-area counties

The National Weather Service extended an air quality alert for several Chicago-area counties as heat and humidity continued to build on Sunday, ahead of potential 110 heat index values.

In a notice on Sunday, the NWS stated an air quality alert was set to take effect at midnight Sunday and continue through midnight on Monday. One day earlier, an alert went into effect for McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Cook and Will counties - the same counties covered in the newest alert.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency declared Monday an Air Pollution Action Day as the result of widespread ozone and/or particulate levels at or above the category of "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

Humidity and heat rose for another day on Sunday, causing heat index values to potentially reach 110 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

During an Air Pollution Action Day, individuals with pulmonary illnesses and other risk factors such as asthma, children and teens, older adults, and individuals who are routinely active outdoors for six or more hours per day should reduce exposure outdoors during the alert, according to officials.

Those who worry about being affected should look out for the following symptoms: wheezing, coughing, a fast

heartbeat, fatigue, chest pain and shortness of breath. If symptoms worsen, you should call your doctor or 911.

People are urged to take the following steps to reduce their contributions to air pollution, especially on action days, according to the state EPA.

Limit Driving – combine errands, walk, or bike if possible.

If driving, avoid idling, consolidate errands, and keep your vehicle and other engines

properly tuned.

properly tuned. Conserve energy to reduce energy demands.

Use environmentally friendly household and cleaning products.

Avoid using gasoline-powered equipment like lawnmowers and leaf blowers.

Notify colleagues, friends, and family to help protect their health and encourage actions.