Air Force veteran, mother of two receives car as part of giveaway to help families in need

An U.S. Air Force Veteran and mother of two working two jobs to make ends meet received a gift of a lifetime this week thanks to the generosity of her community.

“It’s probably one of the most special moments of my life,” Kathryn Spangler told NBC Chicago.

Her heart is overflowing with joy and gratitude after being gifted a refurbished car, courtesy of Veterans Path to Hope, based out of Crystal Lake.

The housing manager nominated her for the giveaway at Crash Champions in New Lenox.

“My two kids they have walked miles with me, and they never complained,” she said. “I’m so grateful not just because this is changing my life, but when you improve the life of a mother—you improve the lives of her children.”

The Air Force veteran and mother of two fell on hard times over the years, recently experiencing homelessness.

“When I experienced it at the end of the COVID lockdowns and I had to sell my car to pay rent,” she said. “I experienced something that I didn’t really understand.”

Having this new ride means Spangler will no longer have to walk or take public transportation to get to her two jobs.

“I think that’s the number one thing that will be a relief for me,” she said. “If I need to get to my child, if I need to get my job, if I need to get to the vet, if I need to get to a friend—I have that. I have that now.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Her 2018 Honda Fit was donated through the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program. The council made up of auto businesses and community partners.

“The program will pick out a winner and then we get the vehicles fix them back to the standards and give them away,” Crash Champions vice president Shane Dimmitt said.

In moments like this, Spangler is reminded there’s still some good left in the world.

“Probably the most important lesson here is to learn and experience just the giving generosity of others,” she said. “I just very blessed, that’s all.”

This is the second car donated this month in Illinois. The National Auto Body Council is planning to give away at least 30 more cars across the country this year.