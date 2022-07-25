Ahead of Lollapalooza, City of Chicago Reminds of COVID-19 Precautions at Large Gatherings

Outdoor celebrations and social gatherings are a large part of summer, including this year, even though COVID-19 concerns remain. With the presence of two more contagious omicron subvariants, extra measures are encouraged to slow the spread of COVID-19, while also making sure people still enjoy time outdoors.

And with preparations underway for Lollapalooza, Chicago's largest summer festival, the city's Department of Public Health Monday tweeted a series of reminders to encourage COVID-19 safety.

First and foremost, CDPH advises people wear masks in indoor public settings and stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, including booster shots. Those who experience symptoms are encouraged to not attend events, but instead stay home and get tested, CDPH stated.

Also, anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or tested positive within the five days prior to an event should not attend, even if they've been vaccinated, according to health officials.

CDPH's primary concern, it stated on Twitter, is those who are immunocompromised, individuals with underlying conditions and those who aren't up-to-date on vaccinations. The aforementioned individuals should avoid non-essential large gatherings, health officials say.

Multiple precautions are encouraged for those who decide to attend large gatherings.

Such individuals should maintain social distance from people outside their party, limit intoxicants as too much alcohol may make them less likely to follow guidelines and wash hands frequently, CDPH tweeted.

If not vaccinated, you should wear a mask, avoid crowded areas and stay at least 6 feet away from other groups.