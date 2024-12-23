After weekend of massive lines, only couple days left to visit Chicago's Christkindlmarket

The clock is ticking to visit Christkindlmarket, Chicago and Aurora's iconic Christmas market for the holidays this year -- and here's hoping you won't have to wait in too long a line.

Christkindlmarket, Chicago's famous Christmas market, opened for the season Nov. 22, with one location in Daley Plaza in the city, and one at RiverEdge Park in suburban Aurora. The popular markets are staples of the holiday season, with residents and tourists alike visiting the festive outdoor event, which features dozens of vendors, food, drinks and more.

"The smell of roasted nuts, fresh pretzels, bratwurst and hot spiced wine, the sound of festive music, and the glimmer of sparkling Christmas ornaments, all in a cozy atmosphere – a visit to the market takes all your senses on a journey," the Christkindlmarket website said. "Visitors can explore vendor products from around the world, participate in special events, and enjoy the unique shopping experience."

This past weekend, the Daley Plaza saw long lines in particular, with photos and video showing a line of people winding around the market for blocks.

And there's only two days left to visit popular Christmas markets for 2024.

According to the Christkindlmarket website, Chicago's Daley Plaza market is open Monday, Dec. 23 through 8 p.m. While the market in Aurora is typically only open Thursday through Sunday, the market will also be open Monday, Dec. 23, for special holiday hours through 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, Dec. 24 -- Christmas Eve -- both markets are open for a final day, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The markets are not open on Christmas Day, and will be closed for the rest of the winter season.

Both markets offer free admission. Seasonal food, drinks, gifts and other items at the market are available for purchase from dozens of vendors. But beware: Some vendors may only take cash, reports warned.

"Do note: A few of the food and drink vendors are cash only, so be sure to hit up an ATM before heading out to get your hot wine fix," Eater Chicago's Christkindlmarket Guide said.

Recent Yelp reviews also advised guests heading to the markets to expect to pay with bills.

"Most of the shops are cash only, especially the food stands," one review said. "There are ATMs around the festival, but to avoid those fees, bring a good amount with you."

A Christkindlmarket spokesperson told NBC Chicago payments depend on the vendor, with most Gluehewin and beer booths only accepting cash.