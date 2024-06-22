After Tyler, the Creator cancellation, here's a look at who's headlining Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza is just over one month away, though the iconic festival's lineup sustained a shakeup this week when headliner Tyler, the Creator announced he was dropping out of the festival.

The announcement from organizers came minutes after Tyler, the Creator posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he would no longer be playing at the iconic Chicago festival, or Outside Lands, set to take place in San Francisco one week after Lollapalooza.

Scheduled for Aug. 1-4 in Chicago's Grant Park, the 2024 lineup was originally announced in March.

Days after the lineup announcement, tickets went on sale, and daily lineups and stages released that same month.

i hate saying this but

i have to cancel lollapalooza and outside lands.



i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were.



that is not sexy at all. please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love — T (@tylerthecreator) June 20, 2024

Replacing Tyler, the Creator as a headliner for this year's festival will be Megan Thee Stallion, who headline on Thursday.

Also headlining this year's festival will be SZA, Blink-182, The Killers, Future X, Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex.

Many responded to the announcement with disappointment.

"This is not an equal trade," one Facebook comment read, followed by others asking about refunds.

Others, however, welcomed the change.

"Lineup just got better," one Instagram commenter wrote.

The festival did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

This year marks Lollapalooza's 20th anniversary in Chicago. The festival, which began its Chicago run in 2005, takes place this year Aug. 1-4.

The company behind the festival most recently agreed to another 10-year contract with Chicago, meaning the four-day music event will be in the city for at least another decade. Under the terms of the contract, the maximum number of attendees for the festival at any time can't exceed 115,000.

In 2023, Lollapalooza hosted around 40 performers each day - including a number of big names. Headliners included Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

A full list of the 2024 performers can be found here.