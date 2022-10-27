After Trading Robert Quinn to Eagles, Bears Should Follow Philadelphia's Path

After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick.

Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman helped him get the deal done. After trading Quinn to Roseman and the Eagles, Poles' goal should be for the Bears to become the team on the other end of such a deal.

To follow in Philadelphia's footsteps.

Less than two years ago, the Eagles were staring at an uncertain future. They had just fired Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson, taken a massive dead cap hit by washing their hands of Carson Wentz, and had a roster with several holes on it around an unproven young quarterback in Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles planned to quickly build a title-contending roster around Hurts, making sure that he had all the necessary pieces around him to be able to prove that he's a franchise signal-caller. If he flopped, the Eagles' roster would be ready to plug in another quarterback who could take them to a title.

Roseman’s first big swing actually game in the offseason before the 2020 season when he acquired Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions to give his secondary an elite cover corner.

After going 4-11-1 in 2020, the holes in the Eagles’ roster were evident, as was the path forward.

Philadelphia had key veterans to build around in center Jason Kelce, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, edge rusher Brandon Graham and tackle Lane Johnson. The secondary, outside of Slay, was a mess. Other than tight end Dallas Goedert, the skill positions were an ugly sight. The offensive line and linebacking corps were good but needed a boost.

Roseman signed veteran safety Anthony Harris to give the secondary a stabilizer in the back end. Then, he made a series of draft trades that ultimately ended with the Eagles selecting wide receiver DeVonta Smith Jr. and offensive lineman Landon Dickerson.

Roseman also acquired a 2022 first-round pick from the Miami Dolphins and a conditional first-round pick from the Indianapolis Colts in the Wentz trade.

After a few early growing pains under first-time head coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles went from 4-11-1 in 2020 to 9-8 and a wild-card berth in 2021. The offensive line paved the way for the NFL’s top rushing attack, Smith gave Hurts a clear No. 1 receiver, and the defense was trending upward.

The Eagles were pasted by the Tampa Bay Bucs in the NFC Wild Card Round, but things clearly were headed in the right direction. Hurts had his moments in his first full season as a starter. He threw for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns while also rushing for 784 yards and 10 scores.

Hurts didn’t cement himself as a franchise QB, but he did enough to allow Roseman to focus on rounding out the roster around him this offseason.

The big move was the 2022 NFL Draft-day trade for A.J. Brown. The addition of Brown allows the Eagles to move Smith to the No. 2 spot and gives Hurts a solid arsenal of offensive weapons. But Philadelphia did most of its work on defense. The Eagles signed linebackers Haason Reddick and Kyzir White, drafted Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean, signed James Bradberry, and traded for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

After trading for Quinn on Wednesday, Roseman has loaded the Eagles' roster for a deep playoff run and still has draft capital to spare. That shows the flurry of deals Roseman has executed over the past two years were shrewd but also done with a plan in mind.

Some of the #Eagles recent trades:



Traded a 4 for Robert Quinn



Traded a 5 & 6 for CJ Gardner-Johnson and a 7th



Traded a 1st and 3rd for AJ Brown



Moved from 15 to 12 to secure Jordan Davis



Essentially got the Saints 1st in '23 & 2nd in '24 for a 1 in 2022.



Got a 1 for Wentz. pic.twitter.com/gl6PcI9QEV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 26, 2022

The Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL, just added a top-level pass rusher in Quinn, and still could wind up having a top-five pick as the Saints continue to sink.

Poles and the Bears might have a bigger hill to climb than the Eagles did when things started to fall apart. Philadelphia had more established veteran players on the roster capable of engineering a quick turnaround.

With Quinn gone, the Bears' roster is even younger. But there are several talented pieces to build around starting with Jaylon Johnson, Eddie Jackson, Roquan Smith, Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker, and, of course, quarterback Justin Fields.

The Philadelphia blueprint should be one that helps guide Poles as he carries out his big-picture view for the Bears. Chicago is now slated to have around $125 million in salary cap space this offseason. The Bears likely will also have a top-10 pick. Those assets should be used to rebuild the offensive line and add skill position talent for Fields to show what he can do in ideal circumstances.

The Bears will also have to address the edge rushing hole and add a difference-maker on the interior of the defensive line.

There's a lot of work for Poles to do.

But Roseman and the Eagles have shown the Bears how to build a stacked roster around a talented but unproven young quarterback while putting your franchise in a good position even if the signal-caller fails.

Roseman could have torn the Eagles down after the 2020 season and started from scratch. Instead, he saw an opportunity for a quick reboot centered around some savvy draft moves and a belief in Hurts.

The Bears became the latest team to fill the Eagles' war chest. In time, Poles should hope to find himself on the other side of that equation. If he follows Roseman's blueprint, he just might.

