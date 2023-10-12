After ‘roughly 1,000' birds died in one night, nonprofit group encourages protections for migratory birds

After hundreds of migratory birds died in one night in Chicago last week, the Center for Biological Diversity is urging the federal government to enact protections for migratory birds.

The group is pushing for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to enforce the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, legislation initially passed in 1918 that aims to protect birds from death during migratory seasons.

On the night of Oct. 4, "roughly 1,000" migratory songbirds were killed after flying into McCormick Place's Lakeside Center, according to the Field Museum.

After the U.S. Fish and Wild Service finalized a rule under the Trump administration that concluded that the legislation did not prohibit the unintentional killing of migratory birds, the Biden administration revoked the rule in 2021.

However, the CBD criticized the agency for not upholding a promise to put out new regulations and take enforcement action against McCormick Place.

While McCormick Place has long been a site for frequent bird collisions due to its proximity to Lake Michigan, the effect was amplified this year due to lights being on in the Lakeside Center, as an event was being held that evening.

During migration, the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority had a voluntary lights-out policy, with the CBD arguing that the evening event is evidence that regulations and involvement from the Fish and Wildlife Service are necessary.

The CBD urged the Fish and Wildlife Service to fine the MPEA in the aftermath of the bird's deaths.

“I hope the Fish and Wildlife Service fines the authority, uses the money to mitigate these tragic deaths, and requires a strict lights-out policy during migration season. When saving the lives of 1,000 birds is as simple as flipping off a light switch, it’s unconscionable to require anything less," Tara Zuardo, a senior advocate for the CBD said.

The MPEA released the following statement on Oct. 6, two days after the bird collisions:

"The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (MPEA), owner of McCormick Place, is saddened by the bird collisions that occurred at our campus this week during a period of mass migration and unusual weather conditions in our area.

MPEA is committed to conservation efforts that reduce collisions on our campus. We have taken numerous steps to protect migrating birds, including participating in the Lights Out Chicago program, which has helped reduce bird collisions on our campus by 80%.

Campus interior lighting is turned off unless needed by McCormick Place staff, clients, or visitors. It is important to understand that there is an event going on at Lakeside Center this week, so therefore, the lights have been on when occupied. Once the space is unoccupied, the lights have been turned off. Additionally, we work with experts to incorporate new technologies that prevent light from emanating from our buildings.

McCormick Place also maintains the six-acre McCormick Bird Sanctuary, which provides a lakefront area with fenced-in grasses and wildflowers where migrating and local birds can find a safe home near our campus.

We will continue to take steps to reduce bird collisions and reduce our environmental impact and work with the Field Museum and Chicago Bird Collision Monitors to study our efforts. You can learn more about our efforts here."