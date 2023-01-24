After Recent Incidents, Hazel Crest Officials Unveil New Plan to Combat Violent Crime

Police are ramping up patrols and officials are urging parents to pick their children up from school in Hazel Crest following two recent incidents that have some alarmed.

On Jan. 11, there was a drive-by shooting just two blocks from Jesse White Learning Academy.

Several students were walking home after an evening basketball game when multiple shots were fired from a passing car in their direction.

Teacher's assistant and coach Christian Bourne was driving by at the time and froze when he saw the students duck for cover.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"It was a lot for sure, maybe 10 [shots]," Bourne told NBC Chicago. "Rapid fire."

His car was grazed by a bullet, but Bourne said his first priority was making sure the students were safe.

"You don’t know what could have happened, car could have come back around," said Bourne. "I was just trying to get kids to safety. That was really my biggest thing."

The very next day, a teacher's car was stolen from the school parking lot during a volleyball game.

"Something of this magnitude directed directly at junior high students, those things don’t happen here," said Hazel Crest Police Chief Mitchell Davis.

Davis joined the mayor, school superintendent and other officials Tuesday to announce a collaboration between multiple village entities to tackle an uptick in crime.

"We can’t turn a blind eye to this and say it’s another incident. We have to be proactive," Davis said.

The enhanced safety protocol includes more police patrolling during school dismissal and after-school events, a newsletter featuring safety tips for parents and counselor support for students. The district is also encouraging parents to pick up their children from school whenever possible.

"We want our students to be concerned with getting into college instead of getting home," said Dr. Kenneth Spells, the superintendent of District 152 1/2. "Our counselors and social workers are working with students and staff, and we have scheduled town halls where we can listen to our parents and families and talk about solutions."

On Tuesday, NBC 5 spoke with several parents heeding the district's new advice.

"It's horrible," said Joyce Farmer. "My grandson, that’s why I’m picking him up. He usually walks home. He’s getting a ride."

"Been living here three years, I never heard of nothing like that," said parent Ashley White, who called the drive-by incident "upsetting."

The new "Team Hazel Crest" collaborators plan to host town hall meetings for parents, including an event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Governors State University focused on new technology.