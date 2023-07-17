After no jackpot winners, Powerball grows to $900M ahead of next drawing

Some lucky Powerball tickets recently matched five numbers to win $1 million in a handful of states, including in Colorado, Texas and Indiana. But those winnings haven't made a dent in the massive jackpot now up for grabs in the game's next drawing.

Powerball drawings, played in 45 states and held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, have gone without a jackpot winner for months. The last time a Powerball jackpot was last hit was April 19, 2023, when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million.

But compared to the current pot, that's mere pennies.

The current jackpot, siting at an estimated $900 million, ranks as the third-largest in Powerball history and seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history, officials said. And that amount is only for winners who opt to take the prize through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years.

Nearly all winners opt for cash, officials said, which is currently estimated at $465.1 million.

The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history stands at $2.04 billion and was won by a single Powerball ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game currently sits at $650 million. Last summer, a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.34 billion was sold in suburban Des Plaines.

Drawings for the Mega Millions lottery games take place Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. CT.

With the next Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday at 9:59 p.m. CT, here's a look at the eight other ways you can win: