After months of living in Millennium Park, stray cat rescued by PAWS Chicago

A stray cat that had been living in downtown Chicago's Millennium Park for months has found a new home at PAWS Chicago, the shelter announced.

According to a TikTok posted by the animal shelter, the cat, named Buddy, had called the urban park home since the spring. While he was friendly with those nearby, he also evaded capture for months.

Buddy turned into a budding celebrity on social media, being frequently posted in neighborhood Facebook groups and popular with the park's visitors over the summer and fall months.

A few wonderful people made sure this stray had a safe, warm place to be by Christmas, and PAWS has happily become his biscuit factory ❤️ According to park security and staff, Buddy had been living in Millennium Park since this spring, and while super friendly, expertly evaded any capture for months. He gained some notoriety in neighborhood Facebook groups and was very popular with visitors in the park, but dangerously cold winter temperatures are just around the corner, and Buddy would be facing it alone. So, a team of animal lovers paired up to rescue Buddy in time for the holidays! It took weeks of learning what he liked best to coax him to safety, but Buddy had a village out there to help him, and we are so grateful to them. He's now at PAWS, and after our vets check him out to make sure he's healthy and adoption ready, we'll help him find a real Chicago home! He's sweet as he is handsome (extremely), and we're honored to be his family on a special day like today.

While Buddy found a way to evade capture for much of the year, the winter's dangerously cold temperatures posed a sense of urgency for his safety.

Thanks to a team of animal lovers who took weeks of learning what it might take to coax Buddy to safety, he was rescued just in time for the holidays, PAWS Chicago said.

Following some veterinary care to ensure Buddy's healthy, he will be placed up for adoption at the shelter.