After months of living in Millennium Park, stray cat rescued by PAWS Chicago

A stray cat that had been living in downtown Chicago's Millennium Park for months has found a new home at PAWS Chicago, the shelter announced.
According to a TikTok posted by the animal shelter, the cat, named Buddy, had called the urban park home since the spring. While he was friendly with those nearby, he also evaded capture for months.
Buddy turned into a budding celebrity on social media, being frequently posted in neighborhood Facebook groups and popular with the park's visitors over the summer and fall months.
While Buddy found a way to evade capture for much of the year, the winter's dangerously cold temperatures posed a sense of urgency for his safety.
Thanks to a team of animal lovers who took weeks of learning what it might take to coax Buddy to safety, he was rescued just in time for the holidays, PAWS Chicago said.
Following some veterinary care to ensure Buddy's healthy, he will be placed up for adoption at the shelter.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.