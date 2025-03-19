The Chicago White Sox will open their season earlier than ever, on Thursday, March 27, and this year, fans will have a new lineup of food and drink options at Rate Field.

The team debuted its newest offerings Wednesday inside the renovated team store, a partnership with Fanatics.

"We actually spent a lot of time and effort on technology. So it'll be cleaner checkouts, RFID technology that allows folks to come in and out of the store a lot quicker," said Lamarr Stinson, vice president of Pro Sports Business Development Partnerships for Fanatics.

When it comes to food, several items on the menu this year pay homage to the team's 125th anniversary.

"Levy really wanted to take those traditions, those milestones, those anniversaries and craft different items that are traditional but also have a little spin to them that we can bring to fans this year," said Executive Chef Nick Toth.

Several new sandwiches are inspired by the company's deli concept, including the "All Pro." The hot ham and swiss is served on pretzel bread with house-made mustard butter.

There's also a "Chi-Talian," with flavors honoring the South Side Italian heritage. The sandwich features spicy capicola, ham, genoa salami and giardiniera relish.

The "35th St. Ruben" is a combination of Vienna corned beef, sour kraut, melted swiss and house-made "Louis" dressing.

Following its massive social media success, Levy also upgraded its campfire milkshake in honor of the 125th anniversary.

"We have the beautiful logo mugs, birthday cake ice cream, confetti cake, both on top and blended in. Then we have pinwheel cookies, one for each color of the historic score board on the South Side," said Chef Toth.

In Section 154 on the concourse, fans will also find a new concept, called Lucky's, a nod to the nearby Chinatown neighborhood, one train stop away from the ballpark.

"Our guest experience at the ballpark is like a mini Taste of Chicago. We do have so many different cuisines and neighborhoods and cultures that are represented, but there was a niche that we needed to fill," said Jenny Kribs, the operations manager for Delaware North Sports Service, one of the team's concession partner.

On the menu at Lucky's are three savory and two sweet "Korean Dogs."

The "All-American" is a Vienna Beef dog dipped in special batter, rolled in Frosted Flakes and drizzled with ketchup and mustard.

The "Diablo" is a mozzarella stick dipped in special batter, rolled in Flamin' Hot Cheetos and topped with secret spicy sauce.

The "Unicorn" is a marshmallow rolled in Fruity Pebbles.

Fans will also find house-made, sweet and savory bubble waffles, which are filled with a variety of ingredients, including crispy chicken and vanilla ice cream and black sugar Boba.

Following an historic losing season, the Sox are hoping to win fans back with experiences inside the stadium.

"We do try to 'wow' people every time they come in the park, because we know we can't control what happens between the lines, but we're trying to control the experience, and make it as great as possible outside those lines," said Brooks Boyer, White Sox Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer.

"We are also very realistic. We knew what was going to happen from a ticket sales perspective. Our crowds will be lighter until we have a situation where we prove ourselves to be worthy of that type of attendance. That doesn’t stop us from what we’re doing to bring people out to the ballpark to enjoy the experience," said Boyer.