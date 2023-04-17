After Jalen Hurts Contract, Bears Need Justin Fields Full Evaluation Soon

Why Bears need full Justin Fields evaluation this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This is going to be a very important year for both the Bears and for Justin Fields. With news of Jalen Hurts and the Eagles agreeing to a record-breaking contract extension on Monday, it behooves the Bears to figure out if Fields is going to be their guy for the long haul sooner rather than later. For Fields, playing well this year could lead to life-altering money.

🚨 🚨 🚨



The #Eagles and Jalen Hurts agreed to terms on a 5-year, $255M contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.@AgentNicoleLynn did the deal, which includes $179.304M in guarantees and a no-trade clause. pic.twitter.com/UNzVumGgoA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The price for quarterbacks goes up every year. Patrick Mahomes broke the bank in 2020 with a 10-year contract worth up to $503 million dollars. Two years later the Browns gave Deshaun Watson a five-year deal worth $230 million, entirely guaranteed. Now, we have Hurts earning $51 million per year, making him the first player to cross the $50 million per year threshold. Lamar Jackson still needs a new contract from someone. As a former MVP, he’s in for a huge payday. Joe Burrow is due for a new deal and he's going to earn beaucoup bucks, too.

It’s not just the monster deals for the elite playmakers either. Daniel Jones earned a four-year, $160 million deal from the Giants this offseason with $92 million guaranteed. That puts him at $40 million in average annual value. Jones is far from the worst quarterback in the league, but he’s certainly not in the same tier as Mahomes, Hurts or Burrow.

With so much money being thrown at QBs, the Bears need to know if Fields is the guy as soon as possible. They’ve taken strides to put him in a position to succeed. They made the Chase Claypool trade last season to not only try to jump start the offense, but to see what Fields could do with a big-bodied WR1. But it took time for Claypool to work his way into the offense, then when it finally looked like things were clicking, Claypool got hurt. The Bears never got a real good look at what the two could do together. A few months later, Ryan Poles made another trade to bring in DJ Moore. Now there are no more questions about whether the Bears are ok with Darnell Mooney being the top pass-catching option. The question is how far Fields cango with his souped up WR corps.

Of course, there’s still the issue of keeping Fields upright. Last season, Fields was sacked an NFL-high 55 times. Some of that can be explained by Fields holding onto the ball in the hopes of extending the play, but in many cases it was because of leaky protection up front. The Bears have started to address this problem by signing right guard Nate Davis. The plan is to move Teven Jenkins to left guard, and hope he’s just as good there as he was on the right side last season. Poles has said the team wants to try Cody Whitehair at center to see if he can find his Pro Bowl form at his former position. Who will be the second tackle besides Braxton Jones is still a mystery. The team is widely expected to add some serious talent on the offensive line in the draft, to address that question, and to provide backup plans in case the Whitehair or Jenkins moves fall flat.

After last season, Matt Eberflus conceded that while coaches were able to evaluate some things in Justin’s game, other areas earned an incomplete grade. That can’t happen again this year.

Financially speaking, it’s in the Bears’ best interests to figure out this year whether or not Fields is their franchise quarterback. If/when they do, they should pay him right away. We know that both the ceiling and the floor for quarterback contracts have continued to rise, and there’s no reason to believe that will change. The NFL runs through its QBs and will do so for the foreseeable future, so they’ll continue to earn top dollar. So the sooner the Bears can identify their guy and sign him to a long term deal, the better. And for all the talk of winning with a QB on a rookie deal, realistically that’s not how it works. Among the past 10 Super Bowl winners, only three teams have done it with a QB on their rookie contract: the 2013 Seahawks with Russell Wilson, the 2017 Eagles with Carson Wentz (and he wasn’t even the guy to lead them to a Lombardi Trophy!) and the 2019 Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes.

What does this mean for Fields? Obviously if he follows in Hurts’ footsteps and leads the Bears to the Super Bowl with DJ Moore playing the role of A.J. Brown, he’s in line for a huge pay day. But that’s an unfair expectation, since the Eagles were set up to compete more readily than these Bears. Philadelphia had one of the best defenses in the league last year, and the Bears had one of the worst. But Fields really doesn’t need to lead the Bears to a Super Bowl. He just needs to continue to make incredible plays, continue to grow, and show the Bears that with a better supporting cast he can lead the team to wins. If he does that, he’ll be a very rich man before too long.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.