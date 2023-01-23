After McDonald's Accidentally Gave Man $5K Cash, He Went Viral for Doing the Right Thing

Imagine going to a fast food restaurant for a quick bite to eat and getting handed a bag full of cash - $5,000 to be exact.

The situation became reality for a northern Indiana man who went to a McDonald's in Elkhart, Indiana, for a McMuffin, the IndyStar newspaper reported. Once at the pick-up window, Josiah Vargas says he was handed a large plastic McDonald's bag.

He might not have thought anything of it at first.

Once in the parking lot, Vargas opened up the bag and saw it contained many smaller plastic bags with cash inside them. He suspected it was the store's bank deposit.

Vargas captured his reaction on video and posted the footage on TikTok, where it has been viewed by millions.

"Why would you guys do this to me?," the Indiana man asked as he sat in his car, pondering what to do. "You know how bad I want this money. Why put me in his situation?"

No matter how much he may have wanted the money - Vargas knew what he had to do.

He got the bag, exited his car and headed back into the McDonald's. He approached the counter and joked, "Are you guys laundering money out here?"

Almost immediately, the employees were elated and most likely relieved, too.

"You are a blessing from God," one worker said.

"Oh my God, I really want to give you a hug," another commented.

Vargas talked with the employees and exchanged hugs with many before going on his way.

In the end, he got a pretty good deal out of it all.

Vargas said in the video that McDonald's gave him free food for a month, along with $200 as a "thank you" gift.

Since the mishap, commenters have flooded Vargas' video, with many applauding his actions and some saying there's plenty of good karma coming his way.

“Josiah’s actions are an inspiration to us all and we are eternally grateful for him returning our bank deposit," location owner Estephan Awad said in a statement released to the IndyStar newspaper.

Concluding his TikTok video, Vargas had a piece of advice for everyone who watched it - and one simple wish.

"Do good people," he said. "Return $5,000 get $200 and free McDonalds for a month, good trade value, and maybe a viral TikTok."