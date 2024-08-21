After hours-long standoff in Chicago, escaped Mississippi inmate taken into custody, officials say

An escaped Mississippi inmate who the U.S. Marshal's Office described as "armed and very dangerous" was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff inside a Chicago restaurant Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed Joshua Zimmerman, who they described as a "major case fugitive," was taken into custody around 8 a.m.

Zimmerman, who was being held in a DeSoto County jail for armed robbery and attempted murder, was barricaded alone inside a seafood restaurant in the 2300 block of W. Madison, for more than 15 hours, officials said. The scene unfolded Tuesday evening and extended well into Wednesday morning.

The restaurant is blocks away from the heavily-secured United Center, where day three of the Democratic National Convention is taking place. The USMS stressed that despite the close proximity, there is "no connection or threat to the event or those attending."

According to the DeSoto County Sherriff's Office, Zimmerman had been in the DeSoto County Jail in Mississippi since September of 2023 on charges of carjacking and attempted murder. Zimmerman is also wanted in Texas for a murder allegedly committed in 2023, and for parole violation out of Connecticut, the USMS said.

On June 14, Zimmerman was at a DeSoto County courthouse for a hearing when he walked out of the building, crossed the street to a gas station, and convinced a man there to give him a ride to Memphis, a press release from the DeSoto Sheriff's Office said. The release also said Zimmerman did not have an accomplice in his escape and was wearing pajamas when he walked out of the courthouse.

According to the USMS, investigators had been searching for Zimmerman in multiple states since his escape. Investigators were eventually led to Chicago, where Zimmerman was identified inside a seafood restaurant, where it is believed he was working.

Officials attempted to arrest Zimmerman Tuesday, but he "retreated into the ceiling," the USMS said. The Chicago Police Department SWAT team was requested and took over the scene, which remains active, the USMS added.

In a wanted poster from the USMS, Zimmerman is described as "armed and very dangerous." A $20,000 reward was being offered.