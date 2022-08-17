After Exchange With Willson Contreras, 2 Fans Banned From Nationals Park

By Tim Stebbins

Report: 2 fans banned from Nats Park after Contreras exchange originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Two fans have been banned from Nationals Park for five years following a verbal exchange with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, according to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune.

In a heated exchange, Contreras was seen shouting at a fan who was escorted from the seating area behind home plate in the 10th inning Tuesday.

Contreras addressed the incident after the game, telling reporters in Washington what the fan said "wasn't healthy" and "was not right."

"If somebody tries to mess with my family, they're going to [have to go through] me first," Contreras told reporters, including MLB.com's Jordan Bastian.

The incident came after Contreras hit a go-ahead sac fly. The Cubs won 7-5 in 11 innings Tuesday.

