After Exchange With Willson Contreras, 2 Fans Banned From Nationals Park

Report: 2 fans banned from Nats Park after Contreras exchange originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Two fans have been banned from Nationals Park for five years following a verbal exchange with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, according to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune.

Two fans have been banned from Nationals Park for five years because of this incident last night involving Willson Contreras, according to the Nationals. https://t.co/5wSxdXQmx4 — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) August 17, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two fans banned from Nationals Park for 5 years following a verbal exchange with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras: https://t.co/0os7XxINtQ — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) August 17, 2022

In a heated exchange, Contreras was seen shouting at a fan who was escorted from the seating area behind home plate in the 10th inning Tuesday.

Contreras addressed the incident after the game, telling reporters in Washington what the fan said "wasn't healthy" and "was not right."

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras addressed the moment in 10th when he was shouting at a fan in stands behind home plate. Without going into detail, Contreras said the fan made inappropriate comments about his family.



Here’s Contreras ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/broOiTCi7u — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 17, 2022

"If somebody tries to mess with my family, they're going to [have to go through] me first," Contreras told reporters, including MLB.com's Jordan Bastian.

The incident came after Contreras hit a go-ahead sac fly. The Cubs won 7-5 in 11 innings Tuesday.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.