Popular comedian Nate Bargatze spent much of his early comedy career in Chicago, but before he was performing to sold-out crowds at the Chicago Theatre, he was working at a city sports bar.

Bargatze, fresh off hosting "Saturday Night Live," performed three sold-out nights at the Chicago Theatre over the weekend, but made it a point to return to his "old Chicago stomping grounds."

Jake Melnick's posted Monday morning that Bargatze, who was among the restaurant's first servers,

"After three sold out nights at @chicagotheatre this weekend, we were thrilled to welcome back one of our very first servers at Jake’s, @natebargatze!" the restaurant wrote. "Nate worked with us when we first opened in 2002 and even performed a couple comedy shows in house. Thanks for being a part of the Jake’s family and making sure to stop by for your faves when you’re back in Chicago!"

Bargatze, who lived in Chicago in the early part of his comedy career, performed at the Chicago Theatre Friday through Sunday as part of his "Be Funny" tour. He also hosted "Saturday Night Live" on Oct. 28.

"Chicago is such a special place for me and never disappoints. Thank you for 6 SOLD OUT shows this weekend. Unbelievable!" he wrote on Instagram.