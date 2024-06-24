After Buckingham Fountain incident, CPD warns vandalism ‘will not be tolerated' during DNC

As Chicago prepares for the Democratic National Convention and the protests that could come with it, concerns over popular city monuments are growing after vandals targeted the iconic Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park over the weekend.

The concerns sparked after the famed Cloud Gate structure, also known as "The Bean," officially reopened after nearly a year of construction. At the same time, Buckingham Fountain was vandalized, forcing it to shut down for several hours. Vandals dyed the water inside the fountain red and green, leaving messages about the war in Gaza around the fountain.

But as protests are expected to heighten in the lead-up and during the DNC in Chicago, officials with the city's police department said "vandalism and violence of any kind will not be tolerated."

“The Chicago Police Department has been and continues to prepare for the upcoming Democratic National Convention since Chicago was announced as the host city a year ago. Our training has been heavily focused on responding to large-scale First Amendment activity," the department told NBC Chicago in a statement Monday. "As always, we will protect those exercising their constitutional rights, as well as those who are working, living, and visiting in the areas of the demonstrations. When orders to disperse are given for public safety reasons, we will seek voluntary compliance first consistent with the Department's First Amendment Rights policy. Those who continue to be in violation of dispersal orders after a reasonable amount of time will face arrest."

With about two months to go until the Democratic National Convention in August, Chicago police are stepping up training efforts aimed at keeping convention-goers safe.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling says its equally critical for officers to respect First Amendment rights of those protesting while also protecting the interests of public safety during the convention.

The Democratic National Convention will run Aug. 19-22 at Chicago's United Center and McCormick Place.