After 2 Years of Extensions, the Final Deadline to Renew Your Illinois Drivers License is This Week

If you have an expired Illinois drivers license or ID card, the honeymoon's over -- there are no more extensions, and it's officially time to renew.

In Illinois, although there is a grace period, driving with or using an expired drivers license can result in a hefty fine, or even a misdemeanor depending on the length of time that has gone by. However, as a result of the COVID pandemic, the Illinois Secretary of State's office in 2020 extended several times the renewal period for licenses and IDs, allowing extra time for residents to still legally use expired cards.

However, on Dec. 1, that extended grace period will come to an end.

"Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding the public that the extension of expiration dates for driver's license, ID cards and learner's permits is set to end Dec, 1, 2022," a recent press release from the Secretary of State's office said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The release goes on to say that the extension was issued in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

According to officials, the Illinois Secretary of State's office automatically sends drivers license renewal notices approximately 60-90 days ahead of a license's expiration date. Those that meet certain qualifications may be able to renew their license online.

All other Illinois drivers can walk in, or schedule appointment at a Drivers Services Facility.

Separately, the federal deadline to get a REAL ID is set for May 3, 2023.

Residents are not required to get a REAL ID. However, they may serve as a more convenient form of identification when you travel domestically or visit a federal facility or U.S. military base.

For instance, if you ever travel by plane domestically, you might want to consider getting a REAL ID. If you don't have one, beginning May 3, 2023, you'll need to use either a current U.S. Passport or passport card at the airport's TSA security checkpoint.

If you're traveling internationally, a REAL ID will not be an acceptable form of identification. In that case, you must use a passport.