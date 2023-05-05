Aerosmith Chicago Tickets On Sale Friday

Tickets to Aerosmith's farewell tour are set to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, according to Ticketmaster parent Live Nation.

The legendary rock band's Farewell Tour was announced earlier this week, with the help of a mysterious countdown clock and thinly-veiled videos posted to the social media pages of various venues, including the United Center in Chicago.

“It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here,” Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry said. “You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this. … It’s been a while since we’ve actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but (we're) kind of anxious to get back on the road.“

Over the years, Aerosmith, which formed in 1970, has collected four Grammys. The band broke boundaries intersecting rock and hip-hop with their epic collaboration with Run-DMC for “Walk This Way.”

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Aerosmith performed the Super Bowl halftime show in 2001 and even had their own theme park attraction in 1999 at Disney World in Florida and later in Paris with the launch of the “Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith” ride.

“We’re opening up Pandora’s Box one last time to present our fans with the Peace Out tour,” Tyler said in a statement to The Associated Press. His “Pandora’s Box” reference calls out Aerosmith’s 1991 three-disc compilation album that covered the band’s output from the 1970s to the early 1980s.

“Be there or beware as we bring all the toys out of the attic. Get ready,” Tyler added.

The band said drummer Joey Kramer decided to not take part in the current dates on the upcoming tour. He’s still a part of the group, but the drummer has been on leave to “focus his attention on his family and health” since their Vegas residency last year. Drummer John Douglas will continue to play in his place.

Perry called Kramer their brother. The band said his “legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

“It’s the final farewell tour, but I have a feeling it will go on for a while,” he said. “But I don’t know how many times we’ll be coming back to the same cities. It could very possibly be the last time.”

Aerosmith Tour Dates and Cities

Prior to revealing a list of tour dates, a Friday Facebook Post from the United Center gave Chicago Aerosmith fans some additional hope.

Monday, the United Center confirmed the news, saying the band was set to play at the venue Sept. 15.

According to the band, tickets to the general public go on sale via Ticketmaster Friday at 10 a.m.

The full list of 40 tour dates is below:

Sept. 2 -- Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Sept. 6 -- PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Sept. 9 -- UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

Sept. 12 -- Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Sept. 15 -- United Center, Chicago, IL

Sept. 18 -- Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Sept. 21 -- Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

Sept. 24 -- PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Sept. 27 -- Capitol One Arena, Washington D.C.

Oct. 11 -- Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Oct. 14 -- State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Oct. 17 -- Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Oct. 20 -- FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

Oct. 23 -- Moody Center, Austin, TX

Oct. 26 -- Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Oct. 29 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Nov. 1 -- AT&T Arena, San Antonio, TX

Nov. 4 -- Bok Center, Tulsa, OK

Nov. 7 -- American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Nov. 10 -- Chi Health Center, Omaha, NE

Nov. 13 -- Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Nov. 16 -- T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, KS

Nov. 19 -- Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Nov. 22 -- Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Nov. 25 -- Moda Center, Portland, OR

Nov. 28 -- Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Dec. 1 -- Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Dec. 4 -- Sap Center, San Jose, CA

Dec. 7 -- The Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

Dec. 10 -- Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Dec. 28 -- Prudential Center, Newark NJ

Dec. 31 -- TD Garden, Boston, MA

Jan. 4 -- Heritage Bank Arena, Cincinnati, OH

Jan. 7 -- KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Jan. 10 -- Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Jan. 13 -- Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Jan. 16 -- Keybank Center, Buffalo, NY

Jan. 19 -- Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Jan. 23 -- Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH

Jan. 26 -- Bell Centre, Montreal, QC