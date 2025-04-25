Health

Advocate will soon stop accepting some Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in Illinois

According to Blue Cross Blue Shield, Advocate Physician Partners will not be part of the insurance giant's HMO Illinois network starting July 1, 2025

(File photo)

Advocate's health group will soon stop accepting certain Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance plans in Illinois.

According to Blue Cross Blue Shield, Advocate Physician Partners will not be part of the insurance giant's HMO Illinois network starting July 1, 2025.

An Advocate Health Care spokesperson confirmed the news to NBC Chicago, saying "certain providers will no longer participate in the BCBS HMO Illinois plan," though the health system will "continue to work closely with Blue Cross and remain in network for a range of other Blue plans."

The change won't impact hospitals, according to the spokesperson.

"We will always act in the best interest of our patients, and we are committed to ensuring that any patient undergoing treatment maintains access to high-quality coordinated care," the spokesperson said.

Blue Cross said Advocate will remain in its Blue Advantage HMO network, which is a more affordable health care plan.

According to the company, the following groups are among the Advocate partners leaving the BCBS HMO network this summer:

  • Advocate Christ Hospital Physician Partners
  • Advocate Condell Physician Partners
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Physician Partners
  • Advocate Good Shepherd Physician Partners
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Physician Partners
  • Advocate Lutheran General Physician Partners
  • Advocate Medical Group
  • Advocate Medical Group West
  • Advocate Sherman Physician Partners
  • Advocate South Suburban Physician Partners
  • Advocate Trinity Physician Partners

According to the Chicago Teachers' Pension Fund, some residents began receiving letters in February about the change.

