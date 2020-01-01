Advocate Health Care Reports First Babies Born at Illinois Hospitals in 2020

Illinois

Some of the first babies of 2020 have been born in Illinois.

Phillip Benjamin Brown was born at 12:58 a.m. at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago to parents Stephanie Travis and Benjamin Brown. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

Phillip is the Chicago couple’s first baby.

Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest reported its first baby at 4:37 a.m.

Adaiya Denise Epps was born to Diedra and Anthony Epps. She weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

At Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital, the first baby was born at 1:59 a.m.

Sloane Jade Gertler weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches long.

