Adults Attack Students With Bats During Melee Near High School on Chicago's West Side

A fight at a high school on Chicago’s West Side left two students injured after a car-full of adults showed up at the school and attacked the juveniles with baseball bats, according to police.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred at a high school in the 1100 block of North Western Avenue in the West Town neighborhood at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say that a group of males between the ages of 15 and 17 were fighting after school had released when one of the individuals made a phone call to another person.

A “vehicle full of adults” pulled up to the scene and began to attack students with bats, according to authorities.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Two of those individuals were taken to a local hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

There are no suspects in custody, and an investigation into the incident remains underway.