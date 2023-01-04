Ads Fly as Chicago Mayoral Race Heats Up

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has argued that “defining and challenging” her opponents is her obligation to voters. It doesn’t mean she’s dragging the mayoral campaign into the mud.

Whatever you call it, the strategy started this week when Lightfoot released a hard-hitting but somewhat humorous commercial tying the apparent frontrunner, U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, D-Ill., to a pair of indicted political powerhouses: onetime cryptocurrency billionaire Samuel Bankman-Fried and former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The 30-second spot opens with Garcia’s head attached to a cartoonish suit standing at a podium waving both arms in the air as a narrator asks, “What do we really know about Chuy Garcia?”

Enter Bankman-Fried’s head, attached to a suit, with an “Indicted” sign around his neck. A drop-down sign reads, “$200,000 from Sam Bankman-Fried.”

Madigan’s head on a suit with a similar “Indicted” sign around his neck then appears on the other side of the podium as the Garcia figure smiles, waves his arms and raises his exaggerated eyebrows in glee.

“Chuy secretly talked with this crypto crook who stole his customers’ life savings, then spent a fortune to re-elect Garcia. Chuy cut deals to help himself with a since-indicted Mike Madigan, even while the disgraced speaker faced a federal corruption investigation. And Chuy took money from a red-light camera company just hours before he delivered the deciding vote that made the company millions,” the narrator says.

“Crypto crooks, indicted pols and pay-to-play profiteers. The more you know, the worse it gets.”

Bankman-Fried is the wunderkind co-founder of FTX who spent $151,420 on direct mail pieces that introduced Garcia to voters of his newly remapped congressional district.

At the time, Garcia was running unopposed in the Democratic primary in a safe district where his little-known Republican opponent was neither raising nor spending money. Garcia is also a member of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, which regulates portions of the digital assets industry that includes cryptocurrency.

But Lightfoot’s strategy of going so negative so early is also raising eyebrows.

Veteran political strategist Delmarie Cobb branded it a “desperate” move.

“This is the period where you need to talk about yourself — not about your opponent. You need to make the case for why you deserve a second term and to make that as long as possible. Especially now, when people are just starting to pay attention,” Cobb said.

“If I’m gonna pay for a commercial, I’m going to talk about me and only me until it gets to a point where I’m desperate. She didn’t do that when she ran the first time. She took advantage of the controversy around [Ed] Burke and Toni Preckwinkle and Madigan. … She inferred, ‘Bring in the light’ and, ‘I’m gonna be a reformer. It won’t be business as usual.’ But this is overt.”

Stephen Caliendo, a professor of political science at North Central College, said Lightfoot’s strategy of going hard out of the gate against Garcia tells him that her own internal polling shows Garcia’s “negatives need to be higher for her to have a good chance to win.”

“I don’t know if I’d call it desperation. But it’s a recognition that he poses a significant threat and simply running on her record and what she hopes to do in a second term won’t be enough,” Caliendo said.

Caliendo said the Lightfoot ad is “effective” in the way that it uses “humor and puppeteering” to question Garcia’s ties to Madigan and Bankman-Fried. But it’s also risky.

Caliendo said if Garcia is Lightfoot’s only target — or if she runs out of money before she can afford to attack her other opponents — she risks clearing a path for another one of her formidable challengers, like former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas.

Vallas hit the airwaves with his own six-figure buy on Wednesday hammering away at the issue of violent crime.

“Crime is out of control and combative leadership is failing us,” Vallas says talking directly into the camera while standing in front of City Hall, where he worked for years as former Mayor Richard M. Daley’s budget and revenue director before being dispatched to CPS.

The ad then shifts to Vallas walking through a parking lot flanked by two African American police officers dressed in plainclothes.

Vallas concludes by vowing to “hold department leadership accountable, put more police on our streets and public transportation, open schools after hours to ensure young Chicagoans have safe alternatives to gangs and violence.”

Not to be outdone, mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson launched a “seven-figure” ad buy introducing himself to Chicago voters.

“Brandon Johnson has a plan to make Chicago safer, grow Chicago businesses and create jobs. Brandon’s plan will improve Chicago schools for all of our kids. For mayor, Brandon Johnson is better for Chicago,” the narrator says.

The Garcia campaign said it is “no surprise” that Lightfoot is “resorting to more lies and desperate attacks” to avoid answering questions about her own ties.

“Lori proclaimed the ‘sky is the limit’ and cut the ribbon for Sam Bankman-Fried’s U.S. headquarters in Chicago as they tied anti-poverty funding to their fraudulent company. And Red Light Lori jacked up traffic fines for Chicagoans to fix her budget, despite campaigning against these penalties,” the Garcia campaign statement said.

“Lori knows Chuy has consistently fought corruption. It’s why she begged for his endorsement in 2019. She can lie all she wants to try and turn around her losing campaign, but Chicagoans will hold her accountable for failing to keep them safe as mayor.”

In an interview Wednesday with WBBM-AM Radio reporter Craig Dellimore, Lightfoot countered that it is “fair” to question the past associations of a candidate whose “patrons” have proclaimed him as the mayoral frontrunner.

“We’re also gonna be educating the voters about others in this race who say they’re one thing, claim that they’re something, but the record shows something very different,” the mayor said.

Lightfoot branded Garcia’s past associations “very concerning … not just recently but going back some time and said those ties deserve further inquiry.”

“He can’t avoid answering the questions. He can’t just deflect and say, ‘There she goes again being the mean mayor.’ Answer the questions, Congressman Garcia. What was your conversation with now-indicted SBF? What was your decadeslong relationship with the now-indicted former speaker? What was going on when you took that donation and then, the very next day, cast the deciding vote for red-light cameras?” she said.