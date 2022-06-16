Adrian Sampson Rejoins Cubs, Eric Stout Designated for Assignment

Adrian Sampson rejoins Cubs, Eric Stout DFA'd originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Adrian Sampson is back for another stint with the Cubs after they selected his contract from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.
Lefty reliever Eric Stout was designated for assignment, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster.
Sampson pitched effectively for the Cubs in swingman role last summer, finishing with a 2.80 ERA in 10 appearances/five starts. He's had an interest journey so far this season after rejoining the Cubs on a minor-league deal in March.
Sampson made one appearance in May before the Cubs DFA'd him. The Mariners claimed him off waivers but DFA'd him shortly after, and he signed another minor-league deal with the Cubs late last month.
Sampson provides length for a bullpen that has been both hit hard and taxed during the Cubs' nine-game losing streak.
The Cubs called up Stout, a Glen Ellyn native, on Monday. He allowed two runs in two appearances, striking out six in 3 2/3 innings.