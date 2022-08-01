Adidas releases "Play Your Ace" Candace Parker Collection originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Adidas released the Candace Parker Collection Part II titled "Play Your Ace" on Monday.

The collection of apparel includes signature sweatsuits, cropped jackets, hoodies, tees and shorts and is now available online at Dick's Sporting Goods. Along with the clothes, Parker and Adidas will be releasing signature shoes called "Exhibit B", which will be released on August 5.

The "Exhibit B" footwear will be offered in three different colorways and were inspired by Parker's daughter, Lailaa.

"I’m thrilled to announce my second collection with adidas," Parker said. "Women and girls need more athletes who look, work, think, dream and play like them now more than ever. Our hope is to empower the future of women in basketball and inspire every young hooper to create their own legacy. Part II is influenced by my personal journey and dedicated to the people who have been there every step of the way, especially my daughter Lailaa."

The seven-time All-Star unveiled the collection last month during All-Star weekend in Chicago. Parker also sported her "Exhibit B" footwear on the court during the All-Star Game at Wintrust Arena.

Introducing the Candace Parker Collection Part II.



Coming 🔜 this Summer. pic.twitter.com/uUfRx5RrnE — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) July 10, 2022

Parker recently won the 2022 Best WNBA Player ESPY the same day she and the Chicago Sky became the first WNBA team to clinch a 2022 playoff berth.

The team looks to defend its title as the WNBA Playoffs begin on August 17.