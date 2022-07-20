Adidas Announces “Play Your Ace” Candace Parker Collection

Adidas announces the Candace Parker collection originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Adidas announced the official release of the Candace Parker collection titled "Play You Ace" which will be available in Dick's Sporting Goods on Aug. 1.

The collection of apparel offerings include signature sweatsuits, cropped jackets and hoodies, all paired with an assortment of tees and shorts. Along with the clothes, she will be releasing shoes called "Exhibit B." Offered in three different colorways, the shoes are in honor of her daughter and highlight moments in her career.

"I’m thrilled to announce my second collection with adidas," Parker said. "Women and girls need more athletes who look, work, think, dream and play like them now more than ever. Our hope is to empower the future of women in basketball and inspire every young hooper to create their own legacy. Part II is influenced by my personal journey and dedicated to the people who have been there every step of the way, especially my daughter Lailaa."

Parker recently received the Chicago Leader Title IX award for her excellence on the court, in broadcasting and in leading women in sports.

On the court, she has outstanding achievements. She won the WNBA rookie of the year award, two MVPs, one Finals MVP and two Olympic gold medals.

In her second season with the Sky last year, she averaged 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field and 36 percent from three, helping lead the team to its first WNBA championship.

