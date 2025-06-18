Addison Rae's global debut tour will make stop in Chicago this fall

Top TikToker-turned-pop star Addison Rae is making a stop in Chicago on her global debut tour.

“THE ADDISON TOUR IS REALLY REAL!!!!!! I can’t believe I get to sing and dance for you (and with you) this Fall,” the singer-songwriter wrote on her Instagram Tuesday when announcing the tour.

Rae will perform on Oct. 10 at Chicago's Riviera Theater.

Pre-sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. CT Wednesday and general sale tickets are available 10 a.m. CT Friday.

The Addison Tour will kick off with stops around Europe in August and September. The tour then heads to the United States in late September for shows around the country and ends with three shows across Australia.

Rae, who skyrocketed to fame from dancing videos on TikTok, released her self-titled debut album “Addison” on June 6 through Columbia Records.

