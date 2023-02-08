Adam Schefter Says Bears Will Get ‘Unbelievable Offers' for No. 1

Schefter: Bears to get 'unbelievable offers' for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are due for a lucrative offseason.

According to ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bears have ownership of a "lottery ticket" and can "cash it in" if they wish to.

"I can just tell you right now, that the Bears are going to have the opportunity to listen to some unbelievable offers for the No. 1 pick," Schefter said on ESPN 1000's Waddle & Silvy. "And they're gonna have the chance to parlay that one pick – that came as a benefit from the Houston Texans, playing a game that they never should have won – into a bevy of future picks that can set up that franchise for years to come."

Sheesh. Talk about a reaction from one of the NFL's most prominent and accurate voices.

Certainly, the Bears will look to shop their No. 1 pick to benefit themselves with more draft capital, or a player to bolster their roster.

With Justin Fields and a few, young franchise cornerstones, the Bears will enter an offseason focused on improving the multitude of gaps around their roster to support the players they have on hand. To do that, they'll likely value more picks than the No. 1, by way of trading down for more capital.

Their pick, along with ~$92 million in cap space, should help them immensely before the kickoff of the 2023 season.

The No. 1 pick virtually fell into the Bears' lap by way of the Houston Texans defeating the Indianapolis Colts during Week 18's contest, giving them a slightly better record than the Bears by the season's end. To that, Schefter laughs at the Bears' luck.

"That was a gift from the football Gods on the final Sunday of the season," Schefter said. "I cannot believe how the Houston Texans botched that. And it played right into the Bears' favor."

