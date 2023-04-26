Adam Schefter-Aaron Rodgers Dispute Continues at Jets Conference

The Adam Schefter-Aaron Rodgers dispute continues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers made his "intentions" clear.

During Rodgers' long conversation on the Pat McAfee Show, he got back on the subject of NFL reporters and their sources.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

ESPN's Adam Schefter caught a stray during the interview. Rodgers said Schefter tried to text him to ask a question or have a conversation.

He said he texted Schefter to "lose my number" and offered a "nice try."

"Ask Schefter what I texted him when he somehow got my number.. LOSE MY NUMBER" 😂😂 ~ @AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8cCmCfaE9i — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2023

And Schefter hilariously confirmed by posting a screenshot of the text.

Hilarious.

On Wednesday, during Rodgers' introductory press conference with the New York Jets, he continued the hilarious dispute jokingly. When a reporter asked him the best number to reach him at, he comically referred him to the man who notoriously has his phone number.

Rodgers has previously said not to trust sources of national reporters.

On Pat McAfee's show, he previously said any reporter claiming to have sources in his camp don't and reporters "don't know s**t." Specifically around his darkness retreat.

"There's an inner circle and in my inner circle, nobody talks to Ian Rapoport [or] Adam Schefter or to any of those people," Rodgers said at the time. "Just stop with the fake news. I speak for myself and I will continue to do that.

"I have no problem with Ian Rapoport, [Adam] Schefter, I think they’re really good at their jobs. When it comes to me, they don’t know s***.

"They really don’t. They don’t have people in my inner circle who are sources. I can promise you that. Anybody who would talk to them is not in my inner circle. It’s that simple.

"So I’ve had this plan on the books for four months, for the same time. When someone like that goes on and says something that’s not true it creates a story that's bulls**t, and it just keeps going, and going, and going."

And he's previously highlighted national media not having his phone number.

"Again, nothing against Rapoport, but he doesn't have anybody who knows legitimately what's going on in my life," Rodgers said. "So for him to say something, 'Monday through Thursday I was supposed to be in there' – that was never the plan. It hasn't been the plan for four months. So don’t make s**t up.

"I don’t have your number, you're not gonna have my number, you do a great job, but not when it comes to my life, so stop talking about it."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.