Adam Sandler to Perform Live in Chicago Alongside ‘Surprise Guest'

Adam Sandler is coming to Chicago for a live performance next year and he'll be bringing a "surprise guest" onstage with him.

The United Center announced Wednesday that the iconic comedian and actor will perform on Feb. 5, with tickets set to go on sale at noon Friday.

The show does have an age restriction, with content only recommended for "mature audiences" age 16 and older.

Details on who the surprise guest will be remain unclear.

Sandler has already been on a 22-city coast-to-coast tour, which recently ended with its last show in Phoenix before another round of performances kicks off in Chicago in February.

Most recently, it was announced that Sandler will be awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts said Tuesday that Adam Sandler would receive the prestigious award at a gala on March 19.

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on ‘SNL,’” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter in a statement. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing."

The 56-year-old actor-comedian, who this year starred in the well-received Netflix basketball drama-comedy “Hustle,” has created a list of funny films, like “Happy Gilmore,” “Billy Madison,” “Grown Ups,” “Big Daddy,” “The Longest Yard” and “The Waterboy.”

His role as Howard Ratner in “Uncut Gems” garnered Sandler several nominations and awards, including winning the National Board of Review and the Independent Spirit Award.