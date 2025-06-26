Comedian and actor Adam Sandler is hitting the road this fall for a 30-city tour that will make a Chicago stop in October.

The “You’re My Best Friend” four will begin in Florida later this year and will wrap up with a pair of shows at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, according to Sandler’s website.

The tour comes on the heels of the release of “Happy Gilmore 2,” set to drop on Netflix on July 25, and his film “Jay Kelly,” which will debut this fall.

Sandler’s tour will take a substantial swing through the Midwest before culminating at Chicago’s United Center on Monday, Oct. 20, according to the schedule.

In addition, the tour will hit Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Oct. 5 and Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, Oct. 6.

Tour dates are also scheduled for Detroit, Columbus and St. Louis, among other Midwestern cities.

Tickets will be available via a Live Nation presale on Thursday, while the general on-sale date for tickets will take place on Friday at noon Central time, according to Sandler’s website.

More tour dates and information can be found via Ticketmaster.