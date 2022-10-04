Actress Nicole Reed's Turn in ‘I Cancer-Vive' Means More After Struggle With Illness

This is the second time actress Nicole Reed has starred in “I Cancer-Vive," but this time, she has a personal cancer testimony.

“They told me that I had a tumor the size of a stick of butter pushing up my heart and going through my spine,” explained Reed.

Two years ago, Nicole Reed was diagnosed with a form of lymphoma. Three weeks later, doctors found ten more tumors, and told her they couldn’t do anything for her.

“And, they say ‘you don't understand what's going on’, and ‘we have to have the chaplain come in and prepare you. Get your house in order.’ And I said no.”

Despite her grueling treatment regiment, her faith kept her going.

“I had a vision, Father God gave me a vision of how I would look afterwards, and that's the only thing I would focus on the entire time," she said.

Nicole Reed is grateful to be performing in a play about cancer, and she hopes to help others on their cancer journey. .

“She has been a blessing to work with,” says fellow actress Mary Q. Angel, “because it's like literally watching a walking miracle and the possibilities that exist.”

Richard Gallion was inspired to write the play, after his aunt recovered from a cancer diagnosis. He says, “ I hope that people will be inspired,and people will know they are not alone.”

“I Cancer-Vive” runs at the APC Theatre in Morgan Park Oct. 15th and 16th.