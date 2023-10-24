Celebrity News

Actress Melissa McCarthy stops by Pilsen restaurant in Chicago

McCarthy, a Plainfield-native, was spotted dining at 5 Rabanitos, the restaurant revealed in a post on social media

Famed actress Melissa McCarthy was in Chicago over the weekend and it appears she made a stop at a Pilsen restaurant.

McCarthy, a Plainfield-native, was spotted dining at 5 Rabanitos, the restaurant revealed in a post on social media.

"WOW! @melissamccarthy Thank you so much for stopping by at 5 Rabanitos. It was a pleasure serving you!" the post read. "Thank you for your humility and kindness towards all of us. We hope to see you soon!"

It wasn't immediately clear why McCarthy was in Chicago over the weekend, but she has been known to frequent the city.

Many were quick to tie her appearance at the restaurant to her chef character in the cult classic "Gilmore Girls." McCarthy is know for starring as Sookie St. James in the hit TV show.

She also has family still in the Chicago area. In fact, she made headlines in 2020 for fixing up her aunt and uncle's Chicago home on HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU."

