Actor James Caan From Chicago Bears Movie ‘Brian's Song' Dies at 82

Actor James Caan, who played Brian Piccolo in Chicago Bears film 'Brian's Song,' died at 82 on Thursday, his family confirmed.

The 1971 movie recounts Brian Piccolo (played by James Caan), a Bears running back suffering from terminal cancer after going pro in 1965, told through his friendship with teammate Gale Sayers (played by Billy Dee Williams).

Caan was most famous for playing in 'The Godfather' and popular to children who enjoy the Christmas movie 'Elf.'

The family posted a tweet to Caan's active Twitter account about his death saying, "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Caan was a beloved actor and heartfelt member of the Chicago community from his role in 'Brian's Song.'

