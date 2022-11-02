Activists, Community Members Demand Justice After Garfield Park Mass Shooting

Community members in Garfield Park are calling for justice and change after a mass shooting sent 14 people to local hospitals on Halloween.

Activists and residents alike spoke out on Wednesday, with Chicago police still investigating the horrific shooting, and the motive behind it.

"We need help here!" said Pastor Cornelius Parks of Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church. "Our heart is broken. Too many kids are being shot."

The drive-by shooting in Garfield Park on Halloween night wounded 14 people, including three children -- one as young as 3-years-old.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"We have spoken and connected with the victims. Ten of them were part of one family," said Yolanda Fields, Executive Director of Breakthrough Urban Ministries. "The mom is concerned about her children right now. The youngest one was going into surgery yesterday. So their immediate thoughts are on about being well."

Chicago Police say the 14 people were shot in just three seconds near California Avenue and Polk Street on Monday night.

"I know I’m frightened. I’m afraid that every day I might receive a phone call about my 17-year-old or my 14-year-old or my 9-year-old who are simply going home from school, or the store or wanting to go to their park," said State Rep. Lakesia Collins.

The White House issued a statement on the shooting, calling on Congress to pass universal background checks and an assault weapons ban, as well as to allocate more money for communities in need.

Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Gun Violence | The White House

"Who wants to live in a community where they are afraid to walk down the street? There are abandoned buildings, there are vacant buildings," said Rep. Danny Davis. "Something must take place that is different than anything that we’ve seen. Yes, we do have programs, we do have activity, but what we need is a massive infusion of cash."

Even with federal and state intervention, stopping the violence will also take neighbors helping out and speaking up, according to activists.

"There's only so much CPD can do. There's only so much outsiders can do. If you don’t take a stand in your own community, that could be your son, that could be your daughter," Parks said.

There's a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting. Currently, no suspects are in custody.