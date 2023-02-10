Activists Call for FBI, State Police to Assist in Investigating 1982 Calumet City Cold Case Murders

Community activists are asking the FBI, Illinois State Police and Cook County Sheriff's Office to review the investigation into a 1982 cold case murder in south suburban Calumet City.

Toni Caposey, 22, and Jacob Bird, 34, were found shot to death at a home in the 1500 block of Lincoln Place in March of 1982. Nearly 41 years have passed, and no charges have been ever filed.

Activists held a news conference Friday, calling on law enforcement agencies to assist Calumet City police in investigating the cold case in hope of developing any potential new leads.

"This young lady was 22 years old, she was murdered along with her friend," community activist Andrew Holmes said. "She can't rest in peace. The only thing she's doing now is resting, because there is no peace."

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.