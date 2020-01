Chicago police, fire and Office of Emergency Management officials will be conducting an active shooter drill and simulation in The Loop Sunday morning.

The joint public safety exercise will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the area around Chase Tower on 10 S Dearborn St.

Roads will be closed, and residents can also expect a large number of emergency service vehicles and personnel in the immediate vicinity.

The exercise is not open to the public.