Active Service Member Killed in Chicago Shooting, Family Says

A 19-year-old man shot and killed on Chicago's Northwest Side this weekend was an active service member, his family and a community activist said.

Early Saturday morning at approximately 1:23 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2200 block of North Lockwood, police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They found a 19-year-old man, identified by family as Chrys Carvajal, lying on the sidewalk unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen, police said.

Carvajal was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, there were no initial witnesses to the incident and further details weren't immediately known. No one was in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

Carvajal was one of at least nine people killed in Chicago violence over the Fourth of July weekend, which Police Supt. David Brown told City Council members last week is CPD's "most challenging weekend of the year."

Aldermen questioned Brown Friday during a six-hour special City Council meeting that sought to question the city's public safety plan ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The Fourth of July holiday is typically one of the weekends in Chicago that sees the most gun violence. More than 70 people were shot last weekend, including two mass shootings that left two people dead and 15 others wounded in a matter of hours.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot previously said Friday's meeting wasn't necessary, but some aldermen inquired about the city's process for creating a holiday weekend violence strategy.